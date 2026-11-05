West Hollywood creates registry for multipartner domestic partnerships

City officials in West Hollywood have approved a domestic partnership registry that lets three or more adults register their relationships, offering certain local protections to people in polyamorous households. Ordinance No. 26-13 sets up a process for registering multipartner domestic relationships and updates rules tied to tenant protections.

Those who join the registry receive specific rights at the city level, such as hospital and jail visitation and some tenant protections. The registry does not grant the same legal status as marriage or as domestic partnerships recognized by California state law. The ordinance also allows people who live outside West Hollywood to register their relationships.

The City of West Hollywood runs a public-engagement portal, Engage WeHo, where people can find information on city projects and contact city offices. As of November 5, 2026, the city lists its contact number as (323) 848-6400 and its address as West Hollywood, CA 90069. Residents and others can use this portal to follow updates on city initiatives and civic issues.

Christian leaders voice opposition

The move has sparked criticism from some Christian leaders. Worship leader Sean Feucht reacted by sharing an article about the ordinance and posting "Sodom and Gomorrah." ChurchLeaders reported that Feucht's comment referenced biblical cities linked to divine judgment. Pastor Darrell B. Harrison also weighed in, saying, "Marx was wrong. Religion isn't the opiate of the masses, sexual immorality is." These comments show objections among some Christians to public recognition of relationships outside marriage between one man and one woman.

Supporters cite practical needs

Backers of the registry call it a practical answer for households whose relationships have little legal recognition. Councilmember Chelsea Lee Byers told LAist the measure would help people feel seen and supported as their family needs shift. The city's official agenda notes the registry's focus on multipartner domestic relationships and tenant protections.

Debate extends to faith communities

ChurchLeaders covered a range of online reactions to the ordinance, from calls for mercy to demands for divine punishment against the city. The discussion has brought up a pastoral challenge for churches: how to state beliefs about sexual ethics while treating those involved with respect. West Hollywood's registry now stands as a clear example of the ongoing debate over legal recognition for different household structures.