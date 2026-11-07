Power Shutoff Warnings Follow Santa Ana Wind Threat in Los Angeles County

Officials across Los Angeles County ramped up emergency measures as forecasts pointed to strong Santa Ana winds and very dry air, both of which can quickly raise wildfire risk. On November 6, 2026, the National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard office issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including the Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana Mountains, Santa Monica Mountains, western San Gabriel Mountains, and the Highway 14 corridor. The warning ran from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST on Saturday, November 7, with northeast winds generally at 20-30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. Some favored spots could see gusts of 45-55 mph. Minimum relative humidity was forecast at 8-20 percent, with little overnight recovery and fuels still critically dry despite some recent rain. The National Weather Service stressed that these conditions could drive fast-moving fires and called for extreme caution with any activity that might spark a blaze. Official Red Flag Warning details outline the specific areas under alert.

Southern California Edison (SCE) put Los Angeles and Ventura counties on a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) Warning, meaning electricity could be cut in some communities to lower the risk of wildfires started by electrical equipment. SCE said strong winds might send debris into power lines, raising the chance of ignition where vegetation remains dry even after recent rain. The National Weather Service linked the higher fire danger to the mix of wind, drying air, poor nighttime humidity recovery, and dry vegetation, noting that "fuels remain critically dry despite some minor greenup from recent rains."

Communities Urged to Prepare for Outages and Evacuations

Firefighting resources and staffing have increased, with Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone confirming that more ground and aerial units are ready. Residents in the Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, and western San Gabriel Mountains have been told to review evacuation routes, keep essential supplies on hand, and charge mobile devices ahead of possible outages. The Red Flag Warning focused on these mountain and valley areas, not all of Los Angeles County, and was limited to the 2 a.m.-6 p.m. PST window on November 7, 2026.

Officials cautioned that power shutoffs could interrupt communications, traffic signals, and medical equipment that relies on electricity. People using medical devices or refrigerated medication have been urged to set up backup plans. The county also reminded residents to avoid spark-producing activities near dry vegetation. The National Weather Service said the strongest winds were likely in the Los Angeles mountains and along the Highway 14 and Highway 126 corridors, with isolated gusts near 50 mph in some spots. Offshore conditions would bring above-normal temperatures to coastal and inland valleys through the weekend. Forecast discussions described upper-level winds of about 30-40 knots and an offshore pressure gradient peaking at around 4 millibars.

Recent rainfall has helped some vegetation, but officials warn that strong winds and low humidity can still drive rapid fire growth if a spark lands. The Red Flag Warning covered the period from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, and at the time of the warning, no major wildfire had been confirmed. The National Weather Service stated, "A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly."

Wildfire risk and preventive power shutoffs remain a recurring issue for California communities, as seen in a recent report on local responses to fire hazards in Goleta Valley. For updates and official advisories, see the National Weather Service Red Flag Warning.