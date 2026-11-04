Goleta Valley Residents Challenge Katy Perry Camp Over Wildfire and Noise Risks

Plans to turn a 110-acre agricultural property in Goleta Valley into a permanent base for Camp Firework have sparked strong pushback from hundreds of local residents. Katy Perry and her sister Angela Lerche, through the Firework Foundation, want to build an arts and nature retreat for underserved children ages 11 to 13. Project documents outline a development with eight cabins, counselor housing, a dining hall, gymnasium, swimming pool, tennis courts, pickleball courts, an amphitheater, and an acoustically isolated recording studio. The camp would use only a small part of the property, leaving most of the land as open landscape. Still, neighbors warn the site could become a year-round event center. They cite worries about noise, wildfire evacuation, and zoning changes. The project needs both a General Plan amendment and a zoning change from AG-II-100, which covers 100-acre agricultural parcels, to AG-II-40, a shift that could change future land use expectations. The Santa Barbara Independent noted these land-use changes would likely require an environmental impact report under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) (Santa Barbara Independent).

More than 360 residents have signed a petition against the development at 183 Winchester Canyon Road, with later reports mentioning nearly 380 petitioning homeowners. The opposition includes nearby communities such as Winchester Commons, the San Miguel Tract, and Winchester Canyon Ranches. Residents claim the proposal could bring up to 9,000 visitors each year, including off-season events and special gatherings with as many as 400 attendees, figures cited by opponents and reported by Noozhawk (Noozhawk). The campaign argues that this influx could strain the single main access road used for wildfire evacuation and disrupt the quiet of the residential canyon.

Wildfire Safety and Zoning Disputes

Wildfire evacuation stands out as a key issue for many neighbors. With only one main road serving the area, residents question whether the project's safety assessments fully address the risks from large-scale events. The presence of working ranches and the chance of more traffic add to their concerns. The petition numbers reflect an organized neighborhood effort, not a countywide referendum or formal regulatory decision. Residents also object to the proposed rezoning from AG-II-100, which requires parcels of at least 100 acres, to AG-II-40, which would allow smaller parcels and could change future land use. This zoning change matters because it could affect the minimum parcel-size rules for the property and future development expectations.

Noise is another sticking point. The mix of an amphitheater, recording studio, and recreational facilities has raised concerns about sound levels, especially given the canyon's natural acoustics. Camp officials say noise studies predict levels below county guidelines and that the facility would have set quiet hours. Still, formal environmental review and any county-imposed conditions would be needed to set enforceable operating limits.

Foundation Response and Project Details

The Firework Foundation has responded by stressing that Gratitude Canyon is meant for youth arts and environmental programs, serving children ages 11 to 13 from underserved communities. Foundation representatives say weddings and commercial concerts would not be allowed, and the camp is not planned as a typical commercial event facility. Each of the four proposed off-season events would be capped at 400 attendees, with advance ticketing, remote parking, and shuttle service required. The foundation also says about 97 percent of the property would remain as open space, agricultural land, or landscaping. Safety measures include vegetation management, dedicated water storage, hardened structures, and acoustic assessments, which the foundation claims would keep noise below county guidelines. The foundation argues that alternative development under current zoning could allow conventional residential subdivisions, framing the requested land-use change as preferable to more intensive residential development (Daily Advent).

Local organizations such as Girls Inc of Greater Santa Barbara and United Boys & Girls Club Santa Barbara have voiced support for the project. During a June presentation to the Santa Barbara County South Board of Architectural Review, board member Valerie Frosch described the design as "beautiful" and "quite likely the lowest impact" development that neighbors could expect.

Approval Process and Next Steps

The proposal for Gratitude Canyon is still under review by Santa Barbara County's planning and environmental departments. The project needs a General Plan Amendment, rezoning, and other land-use approvals. Because the proposal involves a legislative zoning change and General Plan amendment, the matter must go through public review rather than being handled only through a standard administrative building permit. The decision process is expected to include the County Planning Commission and ultimately the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. At the time of recent reporting, county planners had asked for more information from the project team, and the environmental impact report process had not started. An environmental scoping hearing was expected early the following year, with more public review and consideration of the requested land-use amendments to follow. No final approval, denial, or adopted mitigation program had been issued, and no construction start date or final permit had been reported (Noozhawk).

For more background, see our previous coverage: Katy Perry's Gratitude Canyon Camp in Goleta Valley.