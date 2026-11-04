Mike McGuire campaigns on rural health wildfire recovery and broadband access

Mike McGuire grew up on a family farm in Northern California, where he saw firsthand the challenges of rural life. He started public service at 19 on the local school board, then joined the Healdsburg City Council and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors before winning a seat in the California State Senate in 2014.

His legislative work targets issues that shape rural communities. McGuire has focused on affordable health care and housing, wildfire prevention, rural economic development, and expanding broadband access. His campaign website and Ballotpedia highlight his State Senate work on wildfire recovery and rural health care as key to his platform. In 2026, McGuire shifted from state to federal politics, running for California's 1st Congressional District. This district covers rural Northern California communities that rely on agriculture and have faced devastating wildfires. He defeated Republican Rep. James Gallagher in a November 3, 2026 rematch, as reported by FOX40 and CBS News Sacramento.

Focus on Wildfire Recovery and Community Needs

Wildfire recovery stands out as a major concern for Northern California communities. In the State Senate, McGuire worked on legislation to support recovery and improve emergency preparedness. KQED reported that his record includes doubling Cal Fire firefighters and expanding fire-prevention projects. He also pushed to convert seasonal firefighting jobs to full-time roles. Since January 2026, McGuire said he held more than 50 town halls and community meetings while campaigning in the district, showing his focus on constituent engagement and rural outreach. The district's repeated wildfire disasters shaped his campaign's push to connect state-level experience with federal wildfire policy. McGuire's congressional priorities included more wildfire-prevention support and tackling climate-driven megafires through federal policy. He called for splitting the U.S. Forest Service into separate forestry and firefighting agencies to improve the federal response to megafires, tying this proposal to long-term climate mitigation. Gallagher's wildfire platform, by contrast, focused on hazardous fuel buildup and forest management, along with faster federal-land projects. This highlighted the policy debate between immediate fuel-reduction steps and broader climate or administrative reforms. McGuire's campaign presented his rural political identity as a governing style that puts constituent help ahead of party lines, stating, "If someone's house burns down in a rural community, you don't ask if they're a Democrat or a Republican. You ask, 'How can I help?'" (KQED).

Health care was McGuire's top congressional priority in the 2026 race, especially in a district where rural communities have limited access to services. He pushed to repeal Medicaid and Affordable Care Act cuts, restore a federal subsidy for Medicare Part D prescription-drug plans, and cap insulin out-of-pocket costs nationally as California had done. These health care positions aimed to protect residents in areas with fewer care options. McGuire's broader campaign themes included Medicare for All, taxing billionaires, stronger fire protection, protecting abortion rights, and overturning Citizens United, aligning his platform with national Democratic priorities.

McGuire lives in Geyserville with his wife Erika, who is an elementary school principal, and their son Connor. Their household includes Gertrude, a senior pug, and a group of chickens. Details in this report come from the candidate's website, Ballotpedia, and election coverage by KQED and FOX40. For more on McGuire's background and campaign, see previous coverage.