Salinas voters reject Measure H to preserve rent stabilization

Initial tallies from the Monterey County Elections Department showed Salinas voters turning down Measure H, with 9,764 votes against and 6,786 in favor. As reported by The Californian, this meant 59% of voters opted to keep the city's rental ordinances, while 41% supported repeal. Measure H asked whether to overturn four city ordinances that set tenant protections beyond state law, covering rental registration and rent stabilization, as well as tenant protections for just-cause eviction and anti-harassment. The result keeps these local rules in place for Salinas renters, pending final certification by the Monterey County Registrar of Voters.

At the United Farm Workers hall in Salinas, tenant protection supporters gathered for an energetic election night. Music played as attendees marked the early results, which came in shortly after 8:25pm, following the 8 p.m. poll closure. The group, outspent by a landlord-backed committee by more than 9-to-1, celebrated by breaking a piñata labeled "Yes on H."

Tenant advocates and campaign responses

Rosa González, organizing for the No on H campaign, pointed to the commitment of community members who worked to defend renters and working families. Anthony Rocha, a former District 6 councilmember who backed the ordinances, called the outcome "power to the people."

While the No on H campaign won on the ballot measure, city council races brought mixed outcomes for rent stabilization supporters. In District 5, incumbent Andrew Sandoval, who supports rent stabilization, trailed challenger Irma Lopez, who led with 1,318 votes to Sandoval's 1,122 in early returns-about 54.08% to 45.92%. Lopez, a Hartnell College trustee, said her immediate focus includes safety issues such as paint striping and lighting, along with potholes in her district.

Mayor Dennis Donohue, who voted to repeal the ordinances but did not publicly endorse a position on Measure H, led the mayoral race with 63 percent in a four-way contest. All three challengers-Peter Szalai, Daniel Muñoz, and Hezekiah Gonzalez-supported the No on H stance. In District 3, incumbent Margaret D'Arrigo led with 59.65% of the vote, ahead of Cary Swensen at 31.92% and Brent Bagley at 8.43%. D'Arrigo, wearing a bright pink suit, thanked voters for the chance to serve again and looked forward to working with Lopez.

Broader election outcomes and local measures

In East Salinas' District 2, Tony Barrera, a longtime councilmember and No on H campaign volunteer, held a strong lead over Jose Guerra with 62.6% of the vote to Guerra's 37.4%. Another local measure, Measure G, appeared set for a landslide win with 77 percent in early returns. Measure G would extend a 1-cent sales tax first approved in 2014 and remove its sunset date, which would prevent a $47 million budget cut for the city.

Tenant protections and rent control have sparked debate in other California cities as well, as reported earlier in San Diego. The Salinas vote highlights the ongoing impact of local policy decisions for renters and property owners across the state. For more details on the election and official results, see The Californian's live election coverage and Salinas voter guide.

For additional background on the campaign and the impact of the vote, see previous coverage.